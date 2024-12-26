Hula Valley, Closed During the War, Reopens for Visitors

The Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) has reopened Hula Valley to the public as of Sunday, December 22, 2024, following a period of closure due to the security situation.

Spanning approximately 6,000 dunams (1,500 acres) of unique ecological habitat, the valley is one of Israel’s natural treasures and a key stopover point along the international bird migration route.

During the closure, thousands of cranes continued to arrive at the valley as part of their seasonal migration, and now visitors can witness them in all their splendor.

Before the war, the valley hosted approximately 400,000 visitors annually, offering a unique opportunity to observe around 500 bird species recorded at the site.

Hula Valley is a global success story of ecological restoration, providing a unique example of integrating nature conservation, eco-tourism, and agriculture.

Each year, between November and March, tens of thousands of gray cranes visit the valley, offering visitors a spectacular natural display of large flocks flying, feeding, and gliding over the water.

The cranes, alongside a rich diversity of wildlife and migratory birds, have made the valley one of the world’s most important birdwatching sites, drawing travelers, nature photographers, and bird enthusiasts from Israel and abroad.

As part of the reopening of Hula Valley, visitors can enjoy the newly renovated visitor center, which features a panoramic rooftop observation deck and an innovative VR experience.

Additionally, guided tours on the camouflaged wagon allow for close-up birdwatching. The site also offers walking and cycling trails along with a variety of activities for the whole family.

“The reopening of Hula Valley is far more than just the reopening of a nature site – it is a symbol of resilience and renewal for the entire north. Over the past year, KKL-JNF workers continued their efforts here under fire, facing severe wildfires. This is the time to thank the residents of the frontline communities – you are the living shield protecting our country,” Ifat Ovadia-Luski, Chairwoman of KKL-JNF.

“The valley, which over the past year served as a field hospital for injured wildlife, is resuming its activities today. At KKL-JNF, we are committed to restoring the northern communities to a better state than before. The cranes that have returned here are the best proof that Israeli nature, like the people of Israel, is strong.”

Until the end of March, entrance to the valley will be available at a symbolic fee of just 10 shekels, and residents of frontline communities can enter free of charge upon presenting an ID card.

For now, security restrictions limit the number of visitors to 200 in open areas, and the playground facilities at the site will remain closed until further notice.



Image - Ayal Margolin/Flash90