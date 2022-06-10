IAEA passes resolution calling on Iran to cooperate

This is the first time in two years that the Agency's Board of Governors has passed a resolution on the Iranian issue, which came amid a 10-week deadlock in talks between Iran and the US over a return to the nuclear deal. Bennett: "The decision is a clear warning sign for Iran"

The International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors this evening (Wednesday) approved a resolution calling on Iran to cooperate fully with UN inspectors in the investigation into suspected nuclear activity at three undeclared sites in Iran.

30 countries voted in favor, Russia and China opposed it, and three countries, India, Pakistan and Libya abstained.