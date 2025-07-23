JUL 24, 2025 JLM 77°F 07:10 AM 12:10 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
ICYMI: WATCH: Iran targeting UK Jews for abduction, assassination, intel panel reports

The U.K. parliamentary committee found at least 15 threats against U.K. individuals since the start of 2022.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 2:20 PM

A July 10 report by the British parliamentary committee that oversees the United Kingdom’s intelligence agencies, including Mi5 and Mi6, revealed that Iran is targeting British Jews for killing and kidnapping in the U.K.

Intelligence agencies told the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament that physical threats by Iranian Intelligence Services (IIS) against U.K.-based individuals has “significantly increased recently both in pace and with regard to the number of threats.”

The committee’s report, which offered a comprehensive survey of Iranian threats posed to U.K. interests worldwide, found at least 15 such cases since the start of 2022.

While most physical threats are directed against dissidents or media organizations in the U.K. that Iran views as in opposition its regime, they also included “Jewish individuals of prominence as well.”

Making it more challenging for British spy agencies to counter these hostile operations is Iran’s use of third parties.

“It is not typically Iranian nationals that are conducting the operations themselves,” Mi5 told the committee.

“There are sometimes Iranian nationals but quite often they use other nationalities. They use criminal groups that you wouldn’t at all expect to be involved in this kind of activity and they are effectively just mercenaries. They are hired for money to do the operational activity for the Iranian state,” Mi5 said.

Sometimes the criminals who are recruited are themselves not aware of the purpose of their activity.

Outside of the direct physical threat to U.K. individuals, Iran also carries out what Iran calls “cognitive warfare,” which means spreading the Iranian narrative in the U.K.

Iran does this through its intelligence services, state media, foreign ministry and Iranian-funded organizations.

“They use different platforms—both overt and covert—such as traditional media, social media and networks of purportedly ‘independent’ news websites, to spread their own narratives in the U.K.,” the report said.

However, the overall impact of these efforts have had “a negligible effect on U.K. public opinion and decision-makers, including in relation to U.K. elections,” the committee found.

Iran also works to radicalize British university students, mainly through online talks hosted by the Islamic Students Association of Britain (ISA).

Speakers who were Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers espoused anti-Semitic and violent opinions and urged students to support attacks.

The ISA denied ties to the IRGC, but the report noted that media reported that the ISA’s former chairman had recently met with the Iranian Supreme Leader.

Image - Reuters

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Dennis A 12 hours ago
Radicalizing on us and Canadian campuses
Neil Kay 15 hours ago
I wonder whether British authorities intend to do anything about this threat to their citizens?
Neil Kay 15 hours ago
This evil emanates from the head of the snake. The Iranian leadership needs to be eliminated.
Pete Pala 16 hours ago
Kohmenie needs to be killed already. Just do it Bibi! GBU57 his rat hole bunker.
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = PLO = Hamas = ISIS = NAZI ISRAEL - IRAN WAR The Iran Threat "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Operation Northern Arrows Prime Minister Netanyahu War in Syria Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump Administration 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump against Harris 2024 US 2024 Elections Jihadi Infiltration into the West Trump-Vance 2024 American Jihad Biden Administration Heroes of Israel Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine Security Threat to America IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Kamala Harris 2024 Biblical Archaeology THE KEDAR DAILY VIDEO Stories from "Swords of Iron" US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen USAID Scandal Hamas The Bible Hezbollah Israeli Technology Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran