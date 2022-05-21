Report: Hundreds of Syrians fighting in Eastern Ukraine

This news was part of a report released today, Syrian sources which relied on testimonies from families of Syrian fighters, in addition to second-tier Syrian regime officers that are serving in units and battalions from which fighters were transferred.

At least 100 fighters from central and southern Syria were reportedly transferred to the front lines of fighting in eastern Ukraine, after being recruited by Al-Siyad Defense Forces and Russian forces, in exchange for a monthly salary ranging from $1,000 to $1,500, promising to return them to their parent unit in Syria after the end of the mission.