BREAKING: The Shin Bet thwarted an Iranian espionage attempt in Israel 

It was allowed to be published that tonight (Friday) the Shin Bet detained a Jewish resident of Iran, who has relatives in Israel, who was suspected of cooperating with Iranian security forces.

Upon his landing in Israel, he was detained and interrogated by Shin Bet investigators and admitted that he had arrived in order to carry out tasks, including gathering information and covert photography on behalf of Iranian security officials.

It also emerged in his investigation that he met with Iranian security officials, was briefed before his arrival in Israel and received means to carry out his tasks. Among the means he received - a tissue box intended for the disposal of camera equipment, phones, mobile chargers and money. It is estimated that these measures were transferred to him in order to carry out secret espionage on targets in Israel.

During his arrival in Israel, he was asked to gather information about addresses in Israel that he was supposed to receive from his Iranian operator after his entry.

Upon completion of his investigation, he was refused entry to Israel and he boarded a plane on his way back to Iran.

This event is part of a broad Iranian effort to establish espionage and terror axes in Israel, alongside the influence in the network to widen the social divide.

The General Security Service, together with its partners in the security system, works all the time and will continue to work resolutely to detect and thwart Iran's attempts to act against the State of Israel both in the face of terrorist activity and espionage and cyber.