WATCH: New York Jihadi mayoral candidate assaults police over deportation of Hamas supporter

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is an unhinged radical. Mamdani is to the Left of Bill De Blasio. G-d help New York City if he is elected mayor.

Newsrael News Desk 1:40 PM

The Israel-hater Mamdani will no doubt attempt to capitalize on the Trump Administration’s attempts to deport the pro-Hamas thug Mahmoud Khalil.

If the corrupt Democrat machine of one-party New York City installs this savage, the dying city will be officially dead.

A New York state elected official was seen appearing to attempt to get past police while shouting at border czar Tom Homan, who was in the state capital to call out Democrats over their illegal immigration policies.

Assembly member and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani was seen in Albany shouting at Homan over the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration and the recent detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and anti-Israel activist.

 

Comments
mo colar 11 hours ago
They have be DEPORTED!!!!!! THATS IT.
yehuda mizrahi 12 hours ago
Or Zionist they're the most dangerous of all they thinkmthey are better then Moses Samuel etc and Gd
yehuda mizrahi 12 hours ago
It's a Jewish problem the sick liberals who put Stalin lemon in power Bernie sanders Soros the list goes on and on dershowitz put Qatar on the map not for anything but if the ashkies are not religious
Gerald Adams 12 hours ago
This has to be stopped ✋️
Soniya Christova 14 hours ago
Palestinians are Muslim Arabs Jihadists genocidial criminals against humankind&,proPalestinians are proterorists collaborators criminals too so must be eliminated or deportated out of all non-muslim s
Gerald Flanders 15 hours ago
Dam, this is happening here in America??????
Carol Stern 15 hours ago
NEWSRAEL - Please get rid of the CRAP @ the bottom of your news feed in order to place a comment! How discusting!
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
Why do American New Yorkers put up with these ingrained terrorists? Why are terrorists welcome and celebrated in blue states?
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
Why do the Democratic appointed judges keep blocking attempts to rid the US of terrorists??
Anna Payton 18 hours ago
Then that scum wanna be mayor should be arrested on spot.
Rona Scott 19 hours ago
Mamdani should watch for a heart attack or worse. His blood pressure seems sky high.
Beverly Martin a day ago
They are both tough behind a desk but in action they are cowards as much as the terrorists are for being all mouth and not doing what they said they will. Sorry typo on the other psot
Beverly Martin a day ago
And nothing really getting done. Yeah Trump has arrested 2 gazans but he's not deported any of them. He's all mouth just like Bibi Natanyahu is. All tough behind a desk but in rela the
[Anonymous] 06:37 14.03.2025 a day ago
They are sleeper’s waiting to pounce and do harm to America when ordered to, just lin like the 911 terrorist. They should be watched closely.
