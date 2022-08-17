17 Aug, 2022 07:08
Collection of 2300-year-old divination dice discovered
A rare collection of astragals - bones for playing and divination from the Hellenistic period (2,300 years ago) was discovered by the site's excavator, Dr. Ian Stern, in the Marsha-Beit Govrin National Park in the Judean Lowlands. The origin of the collection, which was discovered in the early 2000s, in the underground spaces of Grounds found under the ancient city of Marsha.

Image - Israel Antiquities Authority/Yuli Schwartz

