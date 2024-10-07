WATCH: IDF releases never before seen footage of Oct. 7th battles in Reim and damage to Sderot police station

World Israel News 12:40 PM

One video shows part of a battle in Kibbutz Reim in which civilian and IDF personnel fought against invading Hamas terrorists, and the other depicts the aftermath of the highly devastating conflict at Sderot’s police station.