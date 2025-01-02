Undercover arrest in Shechem's (Nablus) Old City

Israel National News: The Border Police of Judea and Samaria apprehended a senior wanted man in the old city of Shechem last night.

The target of the arrest was a senior terrorist operative. A disguised force infiltr ted the city and made its way to a local coffee shop where the target had been located.

The officers surprised and arrested the wanted man before he could leave the building.

During the exfiltration, violent riots erupted during which the Israeli force was attacked with live fire, explosive devices, Molotov cocktails and rocks. The Israeli forces returned fire and neutralized several suspects. The wanted man was transferred for further interrogation by the General Security Service.

Source: INN Photo credit: Israel Police