Undercover arrest in Shechem's (Nablus) Old City

Border Police officers infiltrated the city and took the target by surprise in a local coffee shop

Newsrael News Desk 1:00 PM

Israel National News: The Border Police of Judea and Samaria apprehended a senior wanted man in the old city of Shechem last night.

The target of the arrest was a senior terrorist operative. A disguised force infiltr ted the city and made its way to a local coffee shop where the target had been located.

The officers surprised and arrested the wanted man before he could leave the building.

During the exfiltration, violent riots erupted during which the Israeli force was attacked with live fire, explosive devices, Molotov cocktails and rocks. The Israeli forces returned fire and neutralized several suspects. The wanted man was transferred for further interrogation by the General Security Service.

Source: INN   Photo credit: Israel Police

Comments
Barry Klempel 3 hours ago
Right on.
