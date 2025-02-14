IDF building a new observation and defense line in south Lebanon

Israel is still not satisfied with the security situation in southern Lebanon, and the IDF continues to enforce the ceasefire agreement itself.

In the background, the residents of the villages near the border with Israel strongly desire to return to their homes, and Hezbollah's intention to hold a "victory" demonstration on the 23rd of the month that will also be dedicated to Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah.

The organization's activists are planning a grand funeral in Beirut for him and his deputy, Hashem Safi al-Din, head of the organization's executive council, at which the "victory" over Israel in the war will be declared.

Lebanon fears renewed fighting in the south of the country if Israel resumes fighting in the Gaza Strip this coming Saturday, following the ultimatum given to Hamas by US President Donald Trump to release all hostages by Saturday noon.

In addition, Israel is not prepared to withdraw from all of southern Lebanon. It will withdraw from the Shiite villages, but it plans to remain at five strategic points in southern Lebanon to better protect the northern communities, and it is holding quiet talks with the Trump administration on this. Senior officials in Jerusalem claim that Israel has received approval in principle from the Trump administration to remain at these points for the long term, beyond the ceasefire that ends on February 18.

Security sources said that the IDF has begun establishing a new observation and defense line in southern Lebanon, which includes five outposts with hundreds of soldiers who will remain in the area indefinitely to protect the northern communities.

Lebanese media reported yesterday that Israel had asked the committee overseeing the ceasefire to extend the presence of IDF forces in southern Lebanon by ten days, until February 28.

The Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported last night that Hezbollah had agreed to postpone the withdrawal of IDF forces from Lebanese territory and extend the ceasefire agreement. At this stage, there is no confirmation of the news from other sources.

In the meantime, a new government has been formed in Lebanon, headed by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and consisting of 24 members, including five Shiite ministers approved by Hezbollah and the Shiite Amal movement.

Last weekend, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, met in Beirut with Morgan Ortagus, the US deputy envoy to the Middle East. Ortagus stressed that the US opposes Hezbollah's intervention in the new government.

Ortagus said of her visit to Lebanon: "Israel has succeeded in defeating Hezbollah, and we congratulate them for that. The United States is committed to friendship and partnership with the new Lebanese government, and everyone is committed to stopping Hezbollah's influence. Hezbollah cannot be part of the Lebanese government, their era is over. We are in talks with Lebanon and Israel about the redeployment of Lebanese forces in the south, and we are committed to the February 18 deadline." We are not afraid of Hezbollah because it has been defeated militarily."

The new government is now required, as is customary in Lebanon, to draft a declaration within a few days that will set out its priorities. It has established a committee to draft a declaration that will abolish the slogan set by Hezbollah in previous governments - "the army, the people and the resistance."

At the first cabinet meeting, President Joseph Aoun stressed that Lebanon must carry out reforms, and that the most important thing is to gain trust, fight corruption and make administrative, judicial and security appointments.

Salaam said that there are many challenges ahead, including the reconstruction of Lebanon and financial and economic reform, as well as political reform. He stressed that Lebanon demands a complete withdrawal of IDF forces from southern Lebanon, adding that Lebanon is fulfilling its role and enforcing UN Resolution 1701 through the Lebanese army.

Salaam stressed that his government's goal is to restore trust The people are in the government, and that a new opportunity has arisen that must not be missed.