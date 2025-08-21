IDF issues warning for aid organizations in Gaza to prepare for offensive

As part of the IDF's preparations to move the population from Gaza City south for its protection, officers from the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Directorate at the IDF's Gaza Command conducted initial warning calls on Tuesday (Tuesday) to medical officials and international organizations in northern Gaza in order to prepare for the movement of the population to southern Gaza.

The officers emphasized to the medical officials that the hospital infrastructure in southern Gaza is being adjusted to accommodate the sick and wounded, along with increased access to required medical equipment in accordance with the requests of international aid organizations.

The main points of the words of an officer from the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Directorate to a senior health official are attached: "I am talking to you about the possibility of the army entering Gaza City - there will be a full evacuation from Gaza to southern Gaza.

