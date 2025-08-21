AUG 22, 2025 JLM 75°F 08:54 PM 01:54 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
IDF issues warning for aid organizations in Gaza to prepare for offensive

IDF Spokesperson: IDF begins initial warning calls to medical officials and international organizations in northern Gaza

IDF Spokesperson 21.08.2025

As part of the IDF's preparations to move the population from Gaza City south for its protection, officers from the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Directorate at the IDF's Gaza Command conducted initial warning calls on Tuesday (Tuesday) to medical officials and international organizations in northern Gaza in order to prepare for the movement of the population to southern Gaza.

The officers emphasized to the medical officials that the hospital infrastructure in southern Gaza is being adjusted to accommodate the sick and wounded, along with increased access to required medical equipment in accordance with the requests of international aid organizations.

The main points of the words of an officer from the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Directorate to a senior health official are attached: "I am talking to you about the possibility of the army entering Gaza City - there will be a full evacuation from Gaza to southern Gaza. 

Read more
Did you find this article interesting?
#IDF operation 'Gideon's Chariot 2' # "Iron Swords" - Israel at War
Comments
Mike Galarneau 18 hours ago
Don't Trust Anything UN. They Are HAMAS! 🙏🇮🇱🙏
Ronnie Davis a day ago
Warfare with care Good will overcome Evil
Aliza Circle 17:11 21.08.2025 a day ago
Israel ✡️ 🇮🇱 and especially the IDF should make sure who's being evacuated, because the terrorists may be bland with the rest of the gazans.
Mike Galarneau 17:08 21.08.2025 a day ago
God Bless Israel and the IDF 🙏🇮🇱🙏
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = PLO = Hamas = ISIS = NAZI ISRAEL - IRAN WAR The Iran Threat "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Operation Northern Arrows Prime Minister Netanyahu War in Syria Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump Administration 10/7 Massacres Trump against Harris 2024 US 2024 Elections Jihadi Infiltration into the West American Jihad Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Heroes of Israel Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine Security Threat to America IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Biblical Archaeology Kamala Harris 2024 THE KEDAR DAILY VIDEO Stories from "Swords of Iron" US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen USAID Scandal Hamas The Bible Hezbollah Israeli Technology Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran