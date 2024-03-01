MAR 1, 2024 JLM 53°F 11:40 PM 04:40 PM EST
Israel’s President Herzog Meets with Multiple Delegations of Foreign Jewish Leaders

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog met on Thursday at the President’s residence in Jerusalem with three different delegations of Jewish leaders from around the world.

TPS News Agency 9:30 AM

Herzog called his meeting with the President of the Hungarian Jewish community, Professor Andor Grosz and a delegation of communal figures from the country “moving and meaningful.”

“The Hungarian Jewish community is a historic community, which endured the darkest days to go on and rebuild a vibrant Jewish life in the country,” said Herzog. “Today, the community plays an important role in the close relationship between our two nations, and Israel greatly appreciates the friendship and solidarity of Hungary in the aftermath of the abhorrent terror attack of October 7.”

He also welcomed a delegation led by the Central Leadership Committee of the Mexican Jewish community together with Israel’s new Ambassador to Mexico, Einat Kranz Neiger.

“As the Jewish people around the world face significant challenges, we must continue to stand proud and united,” said Herzog of that meeting, “and I was greatly encouraged to hear how the community is working with partners and other faiths to promote understanding and respect.”

The President also met with a Canadian delegation.

Image - Reuters

Comments
