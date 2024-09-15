Israel ranks 4th globally in AI advancements

Israel has cemented its status as one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouses, ranking fourth globally in AI advancements according to a recent study by ZeroBounce, an email software company in California.

This position is further reinforced by a new government tender aimed at attracting international AI talent and ongoing interest from major tech companies.

The study, which analyzed private investments, AI startups, and workforce-related criteria over the past decade, placed Israel fourth behind the United States, China and the United Kingdom.

What sets Israel apart in the AI landscape is its unparalleled concentration of AI talent. The study reveals that Israel boasts the highest percentage of AI specialists in its workforce, with 1.13% of the total labor force dedicated to AI-related roles.

The Israeli AI ecosystem is further bolstered by a thriving startup scene. The report indicates that 442 AI-related startups have been founded in Israel, showcasing the country’s capabilities in the field.

While Israel’s private investment figures may be lower than those of the top three countries, its strategic focus on AI development is evident. In 2023 alone, Israel injected $1.52 billion into AI advancements, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to staying at the forefront of this transformative technology.

The need to maintain this competitive edge is apparent to the government; as such, the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) has launched a tender worth 10 million shekels (approximately $2.7 million) aimed at attracting foreign AI experts to the country.

This strategic move is designed to address the growing demand for AI specialists, particularly in machine learning and deep learning across various sectors.

Image - Google DeepMind