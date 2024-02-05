FEB 7, 2024 JLM 57°F 03:43 PM 08:43 AM EST
BREAKING: Top Iran-proxy leader assassinated in Iraq

While this assassination could have been done by a number of his foes, it has the fingerprints of the Mossad!

Newsrael News Desk 05.02.2024

The assassination of the assistant director of US designated terrorist Iran proxy Asa'ib Ahlul Haq (AAH) office in Maysan (Naji Al-Kaabi), shot 9 times, in one of the neighborhoods of Maysan!

The pro-Iran group has called on Baghdad to take decisive steps to end the US presence in Iraq.

Comments
[Anonymous] 12 hours ago
The Angel of death paid him a visit
[Anonymous] 10:11 06.02.2024 a day ago
Thank you to whoever had the guts to do this. Please move to the next!
Karolina De 09:28 06.02.2024 a day ago
LOL 27 VIRGINS WAITING FOR HIM IN THE LAKE OF 🔥 FIRE IS HOT LAVA
Pete Pala 23:29 05.02.2024 2 days ago
NEWSRAEL you have to make a calendar with these animals - AFTER - the fact. I'd buy it. Serious!!!
Pete Pala 23:27 05.02.2024 2 days ago
If it was a competent job it was Mossad!
Hiram Moran 22:28 05.02.2024 2 days ago
Hope they had his 40 virgins goats ready
[Anonymous] 22:06 05.02.2024 2 days ago
Continue to the next coward until they are all gone
Steve Jensen 20:22 05.02.2024 2 days ago
Yep it was a US or Mossad proxy. Love that word “proxy”, it can get you out of all sorts of trouble and deflect blame: “It wasn’t me, it was my proxy!”
Simone Anita 20:00 05.02.2024 2 days ago
Many thanks to anyone who has carry this action
Murray Levine 19:45 05.02.2024 2 days ago
It wasn’t Mossad as today is Yom Hashmatah
[Anonymous] 19:28 05.02.2024 2 days ago
Not Massad. Another proxy.
[Anonymous] 18:40 05.02.2024 2 days ago
Keep up the good work. If it was Russia reporting it they would say he accidentally shot himself 9 times.
[Anonymous] 18:31 05.02.2024 2 days ago
Perfect 😍
