BREAKING: Top Iran-proxy leader assassinated in Iraq
While this assassination could have been done by a number of his foes, it has the fingerprints of the Mossad!
Newsrael News Desk 05.02.2024
The assassination of the assistant director of US designated terrorist Iran proxy Asa'ib Ahlul Haq (AAH) office in Maysan (Naji Al-Kaabi), shot 9 times, in one of the neighborhoods of Maysan!
The pro-Iran group has called on Baghdad to take decisive steps to end the US presence in Iraq.
