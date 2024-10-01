Syria: Three killed in Israeli strikes in Damascus

(Oct. 1, 2024 / JNS) Three people were killed and nine wounded in Israeli airstrikes in Damascus, Syria on Monday night, according to official Syrian media.

One of those killed was well-known Syrian TV journalist Safaa Ahmed, according to Syrian state television.

Israeli “aircraft and drones” struck several points in the city, causing “significant” damage, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency, citing a Syrian military source.

Three “hostile targets” were intercepted over Damascus, with explosions heard in the city, according to the source.

Israel rarely admits to attacks on Syrian territory, although in February Jerusalem revealed that it had attacked more than 50 targets belonging to Hezbollah and other Iran-backed terror groups in Syria since Oct. 7.

