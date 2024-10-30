Netanyahu may postpone son’s wedding due to security concerns

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering postponing his son Avner’s wedding in November because of the serious security situation.

The wedding was scheduled for November 26 at the Ronit Farm in the Sharon region, north of Tel Aviv.

Although Kan quoted the premier as saying privately that the event could put participants at risk, the Prime Minister’s Office has not confirmed these remarks.



On Monday, Netanyahu expressed concern about drones, specifically since they fly below the radar of missile detection systems.



He said, “We have good detection and interception systems for missiles.”

According to the report, The Prime Minister also asked why the Knesset was meeting in its usual location.

On October 19, a Hezbollah drone made a direct hit on Netanyahu’s vacation home in Caesarea.

Neither the Prime Minister nor his wife, Sara were at home at the time of the attack.



Following the attempted assassination, security measures for government ministers and other officials have been “significantly” reinforced.





“Iran tried to eliminate the prime minister of Israel. It will not escape responsibility,” a senior Israeli government official told Ynet.



The attack involved three drones, with two intercepted and one directly hitting the bedroom window at the Prime Minister’s Caesarea residence.

“The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake,” the prime minister said in a statement following the incident. “This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future.

“I say to Iran and its proxies in its axis of evil: Anyone who tries to harm Israel’s citizens will pay a heavy price,” Netanyahu warned.



Prior to the attack, drones were observed surveilling the area of the Prime Minister’s vacation home.

An unmanned aircraft operated by Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon surveilled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence, according to a report preceding the incident.



Image - Haim Zach/GPO