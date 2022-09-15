"The need for this measure is more pressing now than ever before," Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, one of the bill's sponsors, told a news conference, citing the killings of civilians and other "brutal, cruel oppression" in Ukraine since Russia's invasion.
U.S. senators introduce bill to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Democratic and Republican U.S. senators introduced legislation on Wednesday that would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, a label pushed for by Ukraine but opposed by President Joe Biden's administration.
Newsrael News Desk 05:30 19 hours ago
Does the article interest you?
Comments
0/200
Subscribe to our Newsletter