U.S. senators introduce bill to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Democratic and Republican U.S. senators introduced legislation on Wednesday that would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, a label pushed for by Ukraine but opposed by President Joe Biden's administration.

Newsrael News Desk 05:30 19 hours ago

"The need for this measure is more pressing now than ever before," Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, one of the bill's sponsors, told a news conference, citing the killings of civilians and other "brutal, cruel oppression" in Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

Comments
La Jun 05:39 16 hours ago
They're trying to hide their dirty deals and child trafficking from the public.
Rhoda Wright 04:33 17 hours ago
Biden can’t go against his brother in arms, cause he helped him become “President “ , ( you remember “ Russia, Russia, Russia’ ! ) .
