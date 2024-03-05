MAR 6, 2024 JLM 59°F 10:51 AM 03:51 AM EST
Hamas receives $100 million yearly from Iran: report

In September 2023, President Joe Biden unfroze some $6 billion in Iranian assets, in exchange for the return of five American civilians held in Iranian prisons.

World Israel News 05.03.2024

An investigation into the finances of Hamas revealed that the Gaza-based terror group receives some $100 million in annual funding from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Additionally, Hamas collects some $600 million from Gazans in yearly taxes as the governing body of the coastal enclave.

At the time, former President Donald Trump called Biden an “incompetent fool” for the move, emphasizing that the money would “be used for terrorism all over the Middle East, and, indeed, the world.”

Since the outbreak of the war following Hamas’ Oct. 7th massacres, the terror group’s primary source of financing – taxes in Gaza – is now untenable.

Hamas is increasingly dependent upon charitable funds from abroad, presumably donated by those who believe they are helping Gazan civilians, according to the Wall Street Journal report.

But the U.S. and Israel are butting heads regarding how to ensure that charitable funds transferred into the Strip actually reach civilians and are not seized by Hamas.

Facing increasing pressure from the Democratic party, the Biden administration is pushing Israel to allow greater amounts of funds to enter the Strip.

But pointing to numerous charitable organizations that have been corrupted by Hamas and other terror groups, such as UNRWA, Israel has advocated for a far more cautious approach when it comes to monetary aid for Gaza.

“We are already seeing online grassroots campaigns, linked to so-called charities that we’ve previously designated [as terror-affiliated], solicit funds under the guise of humanitarianism,” said Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury Department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, told the Journal.

Image - Atia Mohammed/Flash90

Comments
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
He is to busy now with this: Among USASOC’s 36,000 troops are Special Forces, Rangers, special operations aviators, civil affairs soldiers and psychological operations units.
Pete Pala 22:20 04.03.2024 a day ago
Kill Iran then. The baddies. Not the good Iranians .
sue sandalon 22:07 04.03.2024 a day ago
Obama/Biden they are terrorist supporters and doing it loud and proud and no says anything. I find this terrifying
[Anonymous] 22:07 04.03.2024 a day ago
US funded the attacked on Israel. Wake up Americans ca.
[Anonymous] 22:04 04.03.2024 a day ago
Joe Biden is for Hamas. Impeach Impeach Impeach
