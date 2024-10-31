A new IDF division to be stationed on the Jordan border

The Minister of Defense, Yoav Galant, and the Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi approved the establishment of an Eastern Division whose purpose is to protect the eastern border of the State of Israel.

The decision was made at the end of staff work that examined the operational needs and defense capabilities in the area, in accordance with the planning of the IDF's power building in the light of the lessons of war and the assessment of the situation. The division will be subordinated to the central command.

The mission of the division is to strengthen the defense in the border area, highway 90 and the settlements, and to respond to terrorist incidents and the smuggling of weapons, while maintaining a peaceful border and strengthening cooperation with the Jordanian army.