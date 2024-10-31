NOV 2, 2024 JLM 62°F 06:38 AM 12:38 AM EST
A new IDF division to be stationed on the Jordan border

IDF spokesman: The IDF is establishing a new division on the eastern border

IDF Spokesperson 31.10.2024

The Minister of Defense, Yoav Galant, and the Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi approved the establishment of an Eastern Division whose purpose is to protect the eastern border of the State of Israel. 

The decision was made at the end of staff work that examined the operational needs and defense capabilities in the area, in accordance with the planning of the IDF's power building in the light of the lessons of war and the assessment of the situation. The division will be subordinated to the central command.

The mission of the division is to strengthen the defense in the border area, highway 90 and the settlements, and to respond to terrorist incidents and the smuggling of weapons, while maintaining a peaceful border and strengthening cooperation with the Jordanian army.

Comments
Joe Cross 23:28 31.10.2024 a day ago
And to give more protection for the settlers and their farms. Protect the shepherds in Judea and Samaria.
Aliza Circle 21:48 31.10.2024 a day ago
Right now even in Jordan there are terrorists who drive from Gaza to there.
ronald singer 21:09 31.10.2024 a day ago
I watched steam rollers turning pick up truck farm roads into heavy roads to the Jordan River 300 ft apart !
Stephen Black 20:00 31.10.2024 a day ago
Also , The Eastern Division will be able to eliminate Jihadists un Judea and Samaria and blow up all the arms dumps, under mosques/ schools/ health centres, in these areas Am Yisroel Chai🇮🇱💪🫶
Stephen Black 19:57 31.10.2024 a day ago
Accept a New Authorised Islam Having An Israeli Eastern Division along the Jordan River is because the Jordanians have been useless in stopping Jihadists infiltrating into areas west of Jordan River
Stephen Black 19:51 31.10.2024 a day ago
Decadence is really humanity being asleep. Look at the whole western world now All asleep ! We cant be having Hashemites and Alawites all following a Jihadist religion so they’re going to have to
Stephen Black 19:49 31.10.2024 a day ago
Israel believes that this is a sleep world and the real world happens when you naturally meet your maker and your while life is accounted for The problem with the world we have is all the consumption
Stephen Black 19:29 31.10.2024 a day ago
The Hashemites should restake their claim to the land east of the Euphrates to the Persian border There’s going to have to be some area for the Kurds of course to form their own nation
Stephen Black 19:26 31.10.2024 a day ago
The Question is , are the Hashemite Jordanians now helping the Israelis to secure their claim on Jordan ? Everyone knows , Israel has an ancient biblical claim to Jordan so I’m thinking
Stephen Black 19:22 31.10.2024 a day ago
hardware dumps in Jordan - put there by Moslem Brotherhood ISIS/Al Queada/HAMAS/Hezbollah/ PFLP/ Fatah: Palestinian Jihad. Take your pick of name, they’re all Nazi Jihadists
Stephen Black 19:18 31.10.2024 a day ago
hardware in Jordan , ready to launch across the Jordan River , join up with terrorists in Judea and Samaria threatening the Citizens of Israel . The question is , Will Jordan actually bomb
Stephen Black 19:14 31.10.2024 a day ago
It’s about time too that the Jordanian Army actually did something and work with the Israelis and eliminate Jihadist terrorists in Jordan We all know that there are huge arms dumps and military
[Anonymous] 19:06 31.10.2024 a day ago
Now now Israel wants to do this Israel’s always asleep. They react once they wake up. They react well but they’re always asleep.
