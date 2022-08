The two companies, Enlight Renewable Energy and NewMed Energy, signed two memorandums of understanding to jointly set up, develop, and operate the projects in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The projects will focus on areas such as solar and wind power production, energy storage and more, the two companies said in separate disclosures to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).

Source: Xinhua News Agency