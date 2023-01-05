11:22 AM 04:22 AM EST JAN 6, 2023 JLM 50°F
'Pathological obsession': Senator Cruz blasts Biden over condemnation of Israel

Senator Ted Cruz criticizes Biden administration after top officials accuse Israel of changing status quo on Temple Mount in wake of Ben Gvir visit.

Newsrael News Desk 12:00 a day ago

INN reports “The Biden administration's pathological obsession with undermining Israel is endangering the national security of America and our allies,” said Cruz.

“A visit by a minister from Israel’s government to a site inside Israel is not a change in any status quo arrangement, and it should not be controversial for a Jew to visit the holiest site in Judaism,” he clarified.

Comments
00:05 9 hours ago
Thank you Senator Cruz for your understanding n support. The antisemitic dumbbells are, well …. dumbbells!!
Jeanne Ferguson 21:44 12 hours ago
Cruz is right. Biden-Obama are Muslim lovers. They don't care about the citizens of the USA. They side with the corrupt UN.
Tuin Boon 20:21 13 hours ago
Hurray for senator Cruz Hitting the nail straight on the head
Karolina De 14:12 19 hours ago
EVERYONE KNOWS THAT BIDEN IS HIS OWN DEMON AND WORSHIPS BA'AL THERE IS A STATUE AT THE WHITE HOUSE OF THE BAPHOMET 😬 HE DESTROYS EVERYTHING.
RaeKat 1967 13:26 20 hours ago
This so called president is a royal bigot. He hates Jews, people of color and anyone that knows G-d and keeps their faith.
Amy Woska 10:05 a day ago
Cruz is right. We need to get out of the UN to,antisemitic morons
