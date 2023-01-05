INN reports “The Biden administration's pathological obsession with undermining Israel is endangering the national security of America and our allies,” said Cruz.
“A visit by a minister from Israel’s government to a site inside Israel is not a change in any status quo arrangement, and it should not be controversial for a Jew to visit the holiest site in Judaism,” he clarified.
Source - INN/Twitter - Image - Reuters
'Pathological obsession': Senator Cruz blasts Biden over condemnation of Israel
Senator Ted Cruz criticizes Biden administration after top officials accuse Israel of changing status quo on Temple Mount in wake of Ben Gvir visit.
Newsrael News Desk 12:00 a day ago
