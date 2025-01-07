WATCH: Political leader in Lebanon calls for peace with Israel

In a December 23, 2024 interview, Ibrahim Mrad, president of the Lebanese Syriac Union Party, stated that the Lebanese people must have the courage to embrace a culture of peace.

He emphasized that anyone who wishes to liberate Jerusalem or other places should do so outside of Lebanon. Mrad further asserted that the Lebanese people do not want their children to bear arms and defend themselves, as they were forced to do in the past.

He recalled Lebanon’s neutral policy in the 1960s, which earned the country the title of the “Switzerland of the East,” with the Lebanese president being received abroad like royalty.

He stated: “I support peace with Israel and with anyone else.”