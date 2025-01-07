JAN 8, 2025 JLM 47°F 03:19 AM 08:19 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Political leader in Lebanon calls for peace with Israel

Ibrahim Mrad, President of the Lebanese Syriac Union Party: We should have the courage to say that we want a culture of peace with Israel and anyone else; We don’t want our children to have to bear arms like we did.

MEMRI - Middle East Research Institute 5:00 AM

In a December 23, 2024 interview, Ibrahim Mrad, president of the Lebanese Syriac Union Party, stated that the Lebanese people must have the courage to embrace a culture of peace. 

He emphasized that anyone who wishes to liberate Jerusalem or other places should do so outside of Lebanon. Mrad further asserted that the Lebanese people do not want their children to bear arms and defend themselves, as they were forced to do in the past. 

He recalled Lebanon’s neutral policy in the 1960s, which earned the country the title of the “Switzerland of the East,” with the Lebanese president being received abroad like royalty. 

He stated: “I support peace with Israel and with anyone else.”  

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Tony Pettitt 3 hours ago
Words are cheap let’s see you practice what you are preaching!!!!!!
Raymond Fodor 15 hours ago
Blessed are the Peacemakers sayeth the Lord GOD.
Alfred Wolpe 21 hours ago
Jeckel & Hyde
Lucy Shiner a day ago
But Lebanese are bunch of cowards starting with the top !! Compromised with Iran & terrorist organizations noy turning point for anybody who makes business with terrorist !
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = Hamas = ISIS Operation Northern Arrows "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR The Iran Threat War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu Trump against Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the USA 10/7 Hamas Massacres US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Trump Administration Biden Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" Jihadi Infiltration into the West Idiots for Palestine IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Kamala Harris 2024 Heroes of Israel Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas The Bible Israeli Technology Hezbollah Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran