IDF nabs 80 terror suspects trying to escape with civilians in Khan Yunis

(March 4, 2024 / JNS) Israeli forces captured 80 terror suspects attempting to hide among the civilian population evacuated from western Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces reported on Monday morning, as the Israel-Hamas war entered its 150th day.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad members were among those arrested as the military cleared the Qatari-funded Hamad City residential compound of residents in preparation for an operation against terror forces entrenched there. After encircling the complex on Sunday morning, Israeli forces conducted targeted raids, striking terror targets and killing terrorists operating from within civilian areas.

Israeli forces also continued to strike in the area of Al-Qarara, located north of Khan Yunis. The town had been hit from the air multiple times since the start of the war on Oct. 7, with ground forces entering the area over the weekend.