IDF nabs 80 terror suspects trying to escape with civilians in Khan Yunis

PIJ rocket squad eliminated less than 30 minutes after firing on Kibbutz Be’eri and Kibbutz Hatzerim.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 04.03.2024

(March 4, 2024 / JNS) Israeli forces captured 80 terror suspects attempting to hide among the civilian population evacuated from western Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces reported on Monday morning, as the Israel-Hamas war entered its 150th day.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad members were among those arrested as the military cleared the Qatari-funded Hamad City residential compound of residents in preparation for an operation against terror forces entrenched there. After encircling the complex on Sunday morning, Israeli forces conducted targeted raids, striking terror targets and killing terrorists operating from within civilian areas.

Israeli forces also continued to strike in the area of Al-Qarara, located north of Khan Yunis. The town had been hit from the air multiple times since the start of the war on Oct. 7, with ground forces entering the area over the weekend.

Comments
Richard D 21:33 04.03.2024 a day ago
There are no innocent hamastinians!
Francis Lammawin 19:53 04.03.2024 2 days ago
Cowards. 🤣 ”“Adonai will cause your enemies attacking you to be defeated before you; they will advance on you one way and flee before you seven ways.“ ‭‭D'varim (Deu)‬ ‭28‬:‭7‬ ‭CJB‬‬ https://bible.
John Ross 19:34 04.03.2024 2 days ago
Shoot every damn terrorist. What are you gonna do take them back to Israel and give them a cosy prison cell give them sex with prison guards come on kill them all.
Heather Redden 19:31 04.03.2024 2 days ago
🪳🪳🪳🪳🪳
To leave a comment, please log in

