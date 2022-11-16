Ted Cruz: Anyone involved in FBI investigation against Israel should be fired or impeached

Sen. Cruz said: “Joe Biden and his administration view Israel and Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu as political enemies, and so they are responding to them the way they respond to all their political enemies: by unleashing the FBI.

“This outrage underscores how corrupt and blatantly politicized the Justice Department has become, and how entirely beholden to the radical left-wing Squad Democrats really are.

“Everyone involved with this debacle should be fired or impeached – all the way up to Attorney General Garland,” Cruz said.

Source: INN - Photo: Reuters