Ted Cruz: Anyone involved in FBI investigation against Israel should be fired or impeached

Senator Ted Cruz accuses Biden Admin. of weaponizing FBI against Israel in launching investigation of Al Jazeera journalist's death.

Newsrael News Desk 07:00 16 hours ago

Sen. Cruz said: “Joe Biden and his administration view Israel and Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu as political enemies, and so they are responding to them the way they respond to all their political enemies: by unleashing the FBI. 

“This outrage underscores how corrupt and blatantly politicized the Justice Department has become, and how entirely beholden to the radical left-wing Squad Democrats really are. 

“Everyone involved with this debacle should be fired or impeached – all the way up to Attorney General Garland,” Cruz said.

Source: INN - Photo: Reuters

Comments
Tuin Boon 16:00 5 hours ago
What the hell the FBI has to do with this incident in a defensive operation of the Israeli army against terrorists in which, by accident most probably, a journalist,sticking his nose in the operation
15:21 5 hours ago
I stand with Israel!!
Elsie DeLuca 14:24 6 hours ago
The world must always remember The Words of Our God. For “He will BLESS those Who BLESS Israel, 🇮🇱 and CURSE those who CURSE her. her.” This is an absolute TRUTH! Our God doesn’t lie!!
Edith Grumbles 14:21 6 hours ago
Go Ted !!Biden had better watch out !! God loves Israel. And His vengeance is mighty & terrible !!
14:18 6 hours ago
GOD BLESS ISRAEL AND HIS PEOPLE
Suzanne Aladjem 11:01 10 hours ago
Do the FBI investigate many other journalist killed in war torn countries ??? B
Suzanne Aladjem 10:59 10 hours ago
When Israel asked for the bullet to have it examined by independent they refused, weeks later they produced a damaged bullet. This it’s hatred for Israel and nothing else. Do the FBI investigate many
Aguluz Reneantonio 06:25 14 hours ago
Pray to GOD that y que conservative Take control the Houston
Danny Brackett 05:13 15 hours ago
I am embarrassed that my country is doing this. I stand with Israel forever. 🇮🇱
Roy Engle 05:12 15 hours ago
Jesus is a Jew!!! He will protect his people first and foremost. But he will also save us Gentiles too, that believe in his salvation to come. God bless us!!!!
Tzippy Bronstein 05:11 15 hours ago
John Ross you took the words right out of my mouth. Biden senile it’s the Jew hating Obama and the damn squad.
Phillip Avalos 05:07 15 hours ago
I will Stand with Israel always! God holy Land’s God almighty in Power and Strength!!🙏🏻🙏🏻✡️✡️🇮🇱🇮🇱
John Ross 05:04 15 hours ago
POS Biden .. And his puppet master Obama the Muslim Jew hating Muslim fuck them all all these Democrats sick leftist bastards God will strike them dead you mess with Israel God messes with you
