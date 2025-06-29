JUL 3, 2025 JLM 75°F 08:43 PM 01:43 PM EST
BREAKING-VIDEO: IDF made first use of new air defense system

FOX NEWS -- In the war against Iran, Israel activated a new aerial defense system – dubbed "Barak Magen," meaning "lightning shield" – for the first time on Sunday night, saying it intercepted and destroyed multiple Iranian drones.

Newsrael News Desk 29.06.2025

The Israeli Navy intercepted eight Iranian drones using the "Barak Magen" and its long-range air defense (LRAD) interceptor, which were launched from an Israeli navy Sa’ar 6 missile ship, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

John Hannah, senior fellow at The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) and the co-author of a report published earlier this month on Israel’s defense against two massive Iranian missile attacks in 2024, told Fox News Digital on Monday that the air defense system "significantly enhances" the air and missile defense architecture of Israel’s navy.

"The Barak Magen is simply another arrow in the expanding quiver of Israel’s highly sophisticated and increasingly diverse multi-tiered missile defense architecture – which was already, by leaps and bounds, the most advanced and experienced air defense system fielded by any country in the world," Hannah said.

The system can intercept a "wide range of threats," according to the IDF, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cruise missiles, high-trajectory threats and shore-to-sea missiles.

Hannah said the system not only provides force protection for the Israeli fleet but also gives long-distance protection to Israel’s expanding oil and gas infrastructure in the eastern Mediterranean, along with critical infrastructure and population centers located along Israel’s coastline.

"It allows Israel to conduct interceptions at significant distances from the Israeli homeland, both out in the eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea, and thereby adds critically important strategic depth when defending Israel’s tiny geographic area," he said.

 

Comments
G Green 08:01 29.06.2025 4 days ago
Go pro Carl. Great job 👏👏👏👏👏👍👍👍👍👍
Carl Williams 00:15 29.06.2025 5 days ago
The subject of this article-very interesting and cites another outstanding Israeli Item in their ‘Quiver.’ However, the plethora of comm/ads were only distracting. Understood ads help pay, but…🇺🇸
Bruce Weiss 22:31 17.06.2025 16 days ago
YES ✡️✡️✡️🙏🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱♥️♥️♥️
Eliyahu Schabse 03:50 17.06.2025 17 days ago
Baruch HaShem such good news!
Mike Galarneau 03:42 17.06.2025 17 days ago
Where is the LAZER? Crank it UP! 🙏🇮🇱🙏
James Orozco 01:42 17.06.2025 17 days ago
Can you show this more clearly and in color. Just saying
Iris Longtime 01:36 17.06.2025 17 days ago
🙏👑🦁🌎🇮🇱✡️😊🏠👍👌✅️🥰🐕👪❤️💐
