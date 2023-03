Around 9:15 am this morning shots were fired at Avnei Hefetz in Samaria. No injuries were reported.

The terrorists fled to Tulkarm. Our security forces pursued and entered the Noor Shams refugee camp where there was an exchange of fire between terrorists and IDF Fighters.

Our forces overcame the terrorists in Noor al-Shams and have arrested the three wanted suspects:

Wissam Abu alone

Abd al-Abu alone

Baha'i Fayad

More to Follow...

Source: 301 The Arab World