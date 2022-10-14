Israel aiding Ukraine on Iran UAVs, Russian troop positions

Moscow has deployed several types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) made by the Islamic Republic in its military offensive in Ukraine, particularly the Shahed-136 suicide drone, although it has been used with limited success.

“These UAVs are slow and fly at low altitudes, making lone aircraft easy to target using conventional air defenses,” said the United Kingdom Defense Ministry on Wednesday. However, the same official said they could be improved in warfare situations by “attacking with several UAVs at the same time.”