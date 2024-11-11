NOV 12, 2024 JLM 68°F 01:38 PM 06:38 AM EST
The IDF announces the expansion of the humanitarian zone

The expanded humanitarian area includes field hospitals that were established since the outbreak of the war.

IDF Spokesperson 11.11.2024

The expanded humanitarian area includes field hospitals that were established since the outbreak of the war, tent complexes, equipment for shelters and supplies of food, water, medicine and medical equipment that were introduced in coordination with the international community.

Comments
Aliza Circle 15 hours ago
The IDF are wasting their time by expending the humanitarian site. I hope that they are approaching everything Israel 🇮🇱 is doing for the Gazanan.
ifeanyi mkparu 11:32 11.11.2024 a day ago
Bedin-Harris will not see this and commended it.
[Anonymous] 10:53 11.11.2024 a day ago
🇮🇱has always cared for people all over the world 🌎 setting up field hospitals in dangerous places as well.
