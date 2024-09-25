WATCH: IAF Strikes Launcher of Missile Fired at Tel Aviv

IDF: Following the surface-to-surface missile launch toward central Israel, the IAF struck the launcher from which the missile was fired in the area of Nafakhiyeh in Lebanon.

Overnight (Wednesday), with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF conducted an additional series of strikes on Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanese territory.

As part of the strikes, the IAF struck terrorists operating within terrorist infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, launchers, and additional Hezbollah terrorist targets.

Following the strike on multiple Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of large quantities of weaponry within the facilities that were struck.