SEP 26, 2024 JLM 80°F 11:30 AM 04:30 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: IAF Strikes Launcher of Missile Fired at Tel Aviv

IAF jets attacked the launcher, in Nafakhiyeh, Lebanon from which Hezbollah fired a surface-to-surface missile at Tel Aviv

IDF Spokesperson 25.09.2024

IDF: Following the surface-to-surface missile launch toward central Israel, the IAF struck the launcher from which the missile was fired in the area of Nafakhiyeh in Lebanon.

Overnight (Wednesday), with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF conducted an additional series of strikes on Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanese territory.

As part of the strikes, the IAF struck terrorists operating within terrorist infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, launchers, and additional Hezbollah terrorist targets. 

Following the strike on multiple Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of large quantities of weaponry within the facilities that were struck.

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Merle Pincus a day ago
I D F we love you...may you be100% protected.
Lamko Cecile 07:17 25.09.2024 a day ago
IDF 💙💙💙
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump against Harris 2024 Prime Minister Netanyahu Trump-Vance 2024 Operation Northern Arrows Israeli "Pagers Operation" Biden Administration US 2024 Elections IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Idiots for Palestine Kamala Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology Hamas Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews