IDF kills Senior Hamas commander in Gaza
The terrorist Aljabari commanded and carried out acts of terror against IDF forces in the Gaza Strip, and stored in a room where many weapons were in operation.
Newsrael News Desk 27.11.2024
An Air Force aircraft attacked in a targeted manner, under the intelligence guidance of the Israeli Defense Forces, the Shin Bet and the Southern Command, the terrorist Ma'man Aljabari, a senior in the sniper unit in the Gaza City Brigade of the terrorist organization Hamas, who was operating in a room inside a building that was used Previously as the 'Al-Taba'in' school.
Last August, the IDF attacked the building, which is used as an active shelter, and killed more than 30 terrorists of the terrorist organizations Hamas and PIJ.
