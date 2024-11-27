IDF kills Senior Hamas commander in Gaza

An Air Force aircraft attacked in a targeted manner, under the intelligence guidance of the Israeli Defense Forces, the Shin Bet and the Southern Command, the terrorist Ma'man Aljabari, a senior in the sniper unit in the Gaza City Brigade of the terrorist organization Hamas, who was operating in a room inside a building that was used Previously as the 'Al-Taba'in' school.

Last August, the IDF attacked the building, which is used as an active shelter, and killed more than 30 terrorists of the terrorist organizations Hamas and PIJ.