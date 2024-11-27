NOV 28, 2024 JLM 56°F 05:13 PM 10:13 AM EST
IDF kills Senior Hamas commander in Gaza

The terrorist Aljabari commanded and carried out acts of terror against IDF forces in the Gaza Strip, and stored in a room where many weapons were in operation. 

Newsrael News Desk 27.11.2024

An Air Force aircraft attacked in a targeted manner, under the intelligence guidance of the Israeli Defense Forces, the Shin Bet and the Southern Command, the terrorist Ma'man Aljabari, a senior in the sniper unit in the Gaza City Brigade of the terrorist organization Hamas, who was operating in a room inside a building that was used Previously as the 'Al-Taba'in' school.

Last August, the IDF attacked the building, which is used as an active shelter, and killed more than 30 terrorists of the terrorist organizations Hamas and PIJ.

Comments
Raymond Fodor 14:16 27.11.2024 a day ago
Islamic Koranic beliefs must change to reflect the terrible lies told about Judaic indigenousness to the land of Israel for more than 1400 years BEFORE Islam appeared in the 7th Century!! GREAT WRONG
Raymond Fodor 14:10 27.11.2024 a day ago
This is a war between religions. Islam vs Judaism, etc. GOD Almighty HASHEM vs. Allah. The Koran has taught Muslims since about 630 AD false revisionist Hx that Jews/Israel never existed. ABSURDIT
[Anonymous] 05:54 27.11.2024 a day ago
The only way to win this war to seperate man from woman and children.. all man must be eliminated permanently.. no more men in Gaza.. if you don’t.. war will go on..
Lucy Shiner 05:46 27.11.2024 a day ago
HOW MANY MORE TERRORIST STILLON GAZA 🤔❓ALL FREAKING GAZA ARE NO OTHER THAN TERRORIST DEMONIC PEOPLE NOT HUMANS ANYMORE STOP FEEDING THOSE MURDERS MOBB ‼️😡
