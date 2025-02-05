WATCH BREAKING: Two terrorists fire into a crowd at Brussels subway station
Belgian police hunt for Islamic terrorists after shooting in Brussels.
Newsrael News Desk 2:00 PM
Police are searching for two suspected gunmen who fled into the subway tunnels of Brussels following a shooting on Wednesday, prosecutors said.
Authorities shut down multiple subway stations and suspended service on six lines, according to a post on X by STIB, Belgium’s public transportation service.
The Belgian prosecutor’s office reported that no injuries were recorded during the incident at Clemenceau station in central Brussels, Reuters said.
Video - Use according to Section 27 A of the law
Did you find this article interesting?