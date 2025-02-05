FEB 5, 2025 JLM 45°F 11:18 PM 04:18 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH BREAKING: Two terrorists fire into a crowd at Brussels subway station

Belgian police hunt for Islamic terrorists after shooting in Brussels.

Newsrael News Desk 2:00 PM

Police are searching for two suspected gunmen who fled into the subway tunnels of Brussels following a shooting on Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Authorities shut down multiple subway stations and suspended service on six lines, according to a post on X by STIB, Belgium’s public transportation service.

The Belgian prosecutor’s office reported that no injuries were recorded during the incident at Clemenceau station in central Brussels, Reuters said.

Video - Use according to Section 27 A of the law

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Timothy Chiboti an hour ago
Excellent. Let them harvest what they planted. When Israel was telling them Islam is darkness they refused to hear. Now it's your turn to taste the terrorists in your home
bill p 9 hours ago
Belgium is an antisemitic ☪️ st hell hole
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = Hamas = ISIS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR Operation Northern Arrows The Iran Threat War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu 10/7 Hamas Massacres Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump against Harris 2024 Trump Administration US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Jihadi Infiltration into the West Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Heroes of Israel Kamala Harris 2024 Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas The Bible Hezbollah Israeli Technology Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran