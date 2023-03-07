12:38 PM 05:38 AM EST MAR 8, 2023 JLM 57°F
Netanyahu prayed with troops of the Border Police on the holiday of Purim

On Purim, the book of Esther is traditionally read in its entirety. This year, PM Netanyahu chose to do so together with te Border Police which has seen so much action in Judea and Samaria this last year.

Benjamin Netanyahu 07:00 07.03.2023 a day ago

From PM Netanyahu's Telegram account:

"Reading the Megillah this evening with women and men of the Maghrib. I thank you from the bottom of my heart in my name and in the name of all the citizens of Israel. I love you, I salute you.

Happy Purim to everyone!"

Comments
Yvonne King 00:11 10 hours ago
YHWH Father Almighty GOD of Abraham, Isaac & Jacob, continue to give Netanyahu wisdom and divine direction. May Elohim bless Israel and him forever & ever I do pray AMEN and AMEN!! 🙏 🕊 ❤ 🙏
Katie Herman 00:01 11 hours ago
This was such a beautiful act.
Randy Frantz 13:57 21 hours ago
Let us pray for PM Netanyahu. He is not trying to destroy Israel but reform a one sided Judicial system. Those who oppose, likely have ulterior motives.
Jeanne Ferguson 11:55 a day ago
Netanyahu follows God's words. He is the best thing to happen to Israel in a long time. He wants what is best for God's people be they Jews or Christian.
John Ross 06:45 07.03.2023 a day ago
Bibi is a bozo!!!corrupt! It’s all about him and his family .. can’t stand the prick
Flory Sack 05:21 07.03.2023 a day ago
Yes
Jacob Walanjatil 05:16 07.03.2023 a day ago
Long live Israel and Netanyahu.❤️
Anthony Bowker 05:06 07.03.2023 a day ago
Netanyahu is a good man with a large heart ! It’s a great thing when the leaders fully support and appreciate the country’s elite soldiers . And prays together with them : )
