Netanyahu prayed with troops of the Border Police on the holiday of Purim
On Purim, the book of Esther is traditionally read in its entirety. This year, PM Netanyahu chose to do so together with te Border Police which has seen so much action in Judea and Samaria this last year.
Benjamin Netanyahu07:00 07.03.2023a day ago
From PM Netanyahu's Telegram account:
"Reading the Megillah this evening with women and men of the Maghrib. I thank you from the bottom of my heart in my name and in the name of all the citizens of Israel. I love you, I salute you.