"Every morning Joulani will see us here, watching his jihadists"

Defense Minister Israel Katz on a visit to the peak of Mount Hermon today spoke about both IDF in the Syrian Golan and Gaza:

Newsrael News Desk 7:00 AM

"Every morning when Joulani opens his eyes in the presidential palace in Damascus, he will see the IDF watching him from the heights of Mount Hermon and remember that we are here, and in all the security areas in southern Syria, to protect the residents of the Golan and the Galilee from any threat from him and his jihadist friends.

The IDF is preparing to stay in Syria for an indefinite period.

We will hold the security area and Mount Hermon and ensure that the entire security area in southern Syria is demilitarized and free of weapons and threats, and will also protect the safety of the Druze in the area.

Last night, we acted forcefully against military targets and attacked over 40 targets in the southern Syrian area in order to implement the policy we announced and warned about and to thwart threats to the State of Israel.

We will strengthen ties with the residents of the area and soon, on the 16th of the month, the work of the Druze in the Golan Heights communities will begin."

In addition, Katz had this to say about Gaza:

"We will not move from the buffer zone in Gaza, neither now nor in the future - in any future agreement."

 

Comments
[Anonymous] 7 hours ago
Mount Hermon should be considered a permanent outpost of Israel and add more later…
Barbara Press 16 hours ago
What the Alawite Leadership did to torture Destroy the Yaziti innocent people- no wonder there is retribution against the Alowites ?
Karolina De 20 hours ago
Only THE DRUZE? WHY NOT THE CHRISTIANS AND THE ALAWITES🤔
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
You must illuminate Joulani as soon as possible.. don’t wait until they draw first blood…. when do we want it.. NOW.. do it now and with his murderers.. now ..
Alfred Wolpe 21 hours ago
Like waking up with an (IDF) hangover try morning - WOW!!!! - Not pleasant
