"Every morning Joulani will see us here, watching his jihadists"

"Every morning when Joulani opens his eyes in the presidential palace in Damascus, he will see the IDF watching him from the heights of Mount Hermon and remember that we are here, and in all the security areas in southern Syria, to protect the residents of the Golan and the Galilee from any threat from him and his jihadist friends.

The IDF is preparing to stay in Syria for an indefinite period.

We will hold the security area and Mount Hermon and ensure that the entire security area in southern Syria is demilitarized and free of weapons and threats, and will also protect the safety of the Druze in the area.

Last night, we acted forcefully against military targets and attacked over 40 targets in the southern Syrian area in order to implement the policy we announced and warned about and to thwart threats to the State of Israel.

We will strengthen ties with the residents of the area and soon, on the 16th of the month, the work of the Druze in the Golan Heights communities will begin."

In addition, Katz had this to say about Gaza:

"We will not move from the buffer zone in Gaza, neither now nor in the future - in any future agreement."