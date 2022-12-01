04:58 AM 09:58 PM EST DEC 2, 2022 JLM 51°F
Jewish Professors Say University Is Retaliating Against Them for Fighting Anti-Semitism

Two Jewish professors at the City University of New York who have sounded the alarm about anti-Semitism on campus say their employer has launched a retaliatory investigation against them.

Newsrael News Desk 07:30 21 hours ago

The apparent reprisal against the Jewish professors is the latest instance of anti-Semitism at CUNY. Last year, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found evidence of discrimination against Jewish faculty, 
The university in August tapped diversity officer and Israel critic Saly Abd Alla to field Lax's anti-Semitism complaints. Abd Alla formerly worked at the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which has defended anti-Israel terror groups including Hamas. Lax said the move was like assigning "David Duke to investigate discrimination against black people."

Source FreeBeacon/ Photo (Anti-Israel CUNY protesters) Getty Images

Comments
Elba Montalvo 13:16 14 hours ago
This is the New America, not the country we love and have admired. May Adonai have mercy on them in Yeshua’s name.
Jeanne Ferguson 11:45 15 hours ago
If God is with you who can be against you. God is with Isreal and Christians all over the world. God will destroy these people.
Anna Payton 06:39 20 hours ago
Biden doesn't care about Israel, and when the jews vote for democrats, they vote against what GOD wants, what you do unto Israel will be done unto you, GOD is bringing judgement on America 🇺🇸
05:34 21 hours ago
Craziness!
