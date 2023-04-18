Barcelona synagogue vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

Ynet reports that the Ancient Synagogue of Barcelona was vandalized on Monday, the eve of Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day, when masked individuals sprayed the walls of the site with antisemitic graffiti.



The graffiti reads in Spanish "Free Palestine from the river to the sea," a common phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies and demonstrations, and "solidarity with the Palestinian people."



The perpetrators also left a note in the local Catalan tongue accusing Israel of carrying out a "Palestinian genocide" and enforcing apartheid.

The letter also condemned Israel as a "murderous country" that demolishes the homes of innocent people and steals land with the support of "deadly elites."



In February, the Spanish city announced that it will be severing ties with Israel and cutting its twin city agreements with Tel Aviv due to the Jewish state's “apartheid policy” towards Palestinians.



Source - Ynet/Twitter - Image - Courtesy European Jewish Congress