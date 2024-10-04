OCT 5, 2024 JLM 66°F 08:41 AM 01:41 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Iran has become Israel's main battlefield

Security sources say that Iran tried to damage important strategic facilities in Israel, which gives international legitimacy to damage its nuclear facilities. However, Israel needs to coordinate the targets of the attack with the Americans, who explicitly demand to avoid an all-out regional war

Yoni Ben Menachem 04.10.2024

YONI BEN MENACHEM -- Iran no longer hides behind its affiliates and sends them to do the dirty work while keeping its hands clean. 

The Iranian leadership made a strategic decision to dip its hands in the waters of war and attack Israel directly, which testifies to Iran's great self-confidence and full faith in its military capabilities vis-a-vis Israel.

This requires Israel to change its strategy. It is very difficult to defeat Iran from such a great geographical distance, but it is certainly possible to inflict painful blows on it and achieve victory over its branches in Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and Judea and Samaria.

The Iranian missile attack on Israel was the second in number after the attack on April 14, following the assassination in Damascus of Iranian General Hassan Mahdawi by Israel. According to security sources, Iran tried in its attack to damage strategic facilities that cannot be specified at the moment. This gave Israel international legitimacy to attack the Iranian nuclear facilities.

It seems that Iran is trying to accustom Israel to a war of attrition directly from Iran, based on the mistaken assumption that Israel is afraid to attack on Iranian soil. The Iranians are not afraid of entering into an exchange of military blows with Israel.

Through the attack, Iran is trying to improve its regional position and image after Israel's military successes, including the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Tehran soil and the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian General Abbas Nilfarousian, commander of the Quds Force in Lebanon. The assessment in Israel is that the Iranian attack will indeed help it repel the claims of its affiliates that it did not come to their aid, but much also depends on the nature of the expected Israeli response to the Iranian attack.

Israel is debating about the nature of the response to the Iranian missile attack. The Israeli decision on a strong military response has already been made, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran that it made a big mistake and will pay a heavy price for it. According to a report in the "Wall Street Journal" newspaper yesterday, Israel sent a message to Iran that it would damage its nuclear facilities or the oil industry on which the Iranian economy is based.

However, Israel will have to coordinate the attack targets in Iran with the Americans. In the assessment of senior security officials, an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities would lead to an all-out regional war, something that the American administration specifically demands that Israel avoid. An attack on the Iranian oil industry will result in an attempted attack by Iran on Israel's gas rigs.

Israel must respond to the Iranian attack with force to maintain its deterrent power. There are enough other strategic goals in Iran. 

Senior political officials say that the contribution of the Iranian nuclear facilities will also arrive at the appropriate time, but right now the task is to return the tens of thousands of evacuees to their homes on the northern border, return the kidnapped and defeat Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Senior political figures say that Israel's highest priority right now is not to be drawn into a regional war and a direct war of attrition with Iran, which is about 2000 km away from us. 

Iran's turn will come, it all depends on the timing.

Yoni Ben Menachem, A NEWSRAEL Contributor, is a Middle East senior analyst ,a journalist and the former CEO of the Israel Broadcasting Authority(IBA). He has decades of experience in written and video journalism. Ben Menachem’s path in the media world began as a producer for Japanese television in the Middle East. After that, he held many key positions in the media The Israeli: CEO of the Israel Broadcasting Authority, director of “Kol Israel” Radio, reporter on West Bank and Gaza Strip affairs, political reporter and commentator, commentator on Middle East affairs and editor-in-chief and presenter of the program “Middle East Magazine”. 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Vicky Cohn 19 hours ago
Why does Israel have to coordinate anything with the Americans????? SO THEY CAN LEAK THE INFO TO THE ENEMY????? HELL NO!!!!!!!!!!
Cindy 00:48 04.10.2024 a day ago
I hope somehow this prophecy gets to Netanyahu. God loves him so. He calls Netanyahu His prophet who sits on His right arm.
Mike Galarneau 00:47 04.10.2024 a day ago
God bless Israel and the IDF! 🇮🇱
Cindy 00:43 04.10.2024 a day ago
5… ones. I will give you a victory you have not seen in your time. My Israel, it’s time to come back to Me, the one who defends and protects you, sayeth the Lord of Hosts.
Cindy 00:40 04.10.2024 a day ago
4. …sabotaging your efforts to protect your nation. They are giving your enemies vital military intelligence. Trust the ones I sent to you that I will prove are the right…
Cindy 00:37 04.10.2024 a day ago
3. Remove your leaders that are beside Netanyahu, who are there to bring down your nation & hand it to the globalists & all your enemies. You have traitors in your midst, remove them, they are …
Cindy 00:34 04.10.2024 a day ago
2…. Everything your enemies forced you to give up. Take back the inventions your enemies tried to deceive you out of. Remove the infiltrators in your midst.
Cindy 00:32 04.10.2024 a day ago
God’s message to His prophet on Sept. 30, 2024: 1. Trust the one who defends & protects you. I have not left you alone. I’ve never & will never leave you alone. So take back your land. Take back…
Pete Pala 00:25 04.10.2024 a day ago
Israel will kill the regime. Iran has no war of attrition because Iranians hate the regime doing it. You can't force a country to love you at gunpoint. Such is Iranian regimes dilemma.
Cindy 00:23 04.10.2024 a day ago
I doubt very much if Israel is afraid. Why would they be? They have God between them and the enemy but…Psalm 81:13, 14
Paul Fice, 00:10 04.10.2024 a day ago
I completely trust Benjamin Netanyahu. Jobama should stay out of matters far beyond his intellect.
Joe Cross 00:09 04.10.2024 a day ago
Biden will give the Iranians the target list and tell them when you are coming to bomb them. How do you have the element of win this situation? Don’t give him a complete list and tell them when. 🇮🇱
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat Operation Northern Arrows Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump against Harris 2024 Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" US 2024 Elections IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Idiots for Palestine Kamala Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology Hamas The Bible Hezbollah Israeli Technology IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran Muslim Persecution of Jews