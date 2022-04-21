REPORT: Results of Last Thursday night's IDF attack in Syria

Last Thursday, around 11:00 PM, a quartet of F-16D fighter jets attacked a number of targets under Iranian auspices as part of the cut in Iranian capabilities.

The IAF attacked two sites for storing weapons west of the Syrian capital, Damascus - near the village of Kook, a landmine launcher was destroyed at a site that stores the ability to launch short-to-medium-range rockets to Israel, the area itself belongs to the food division of the Syrian Division 10 in an attempt to hid the Iranian weapons. (33.46994, 36.04907)

The two storage sites attacked belong to the Quds Force patrol force in Syria.

The force is responsible for Ali Assaf, known as Abu Hussein, Jihad or Haj Nasser, Assaf is a former Hezbollah member.

The missile force led by him is deployed in almost all of Syria and is responsible for operating Iran's missile and rocket force in Syria at the time of command.

The unit is divided into several areas - the Damascus area where the sites were attacked, the milk area, the butter area and the Homs area and it consists of three sub-arrays - the TKK array, the medium RACK array and the short-range RACK array.