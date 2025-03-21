MAR 21, 2025 JLM 45°F 04:42 PM 10:42 AM EST
Arab terrorist shoots, seriously wounds IDF soldier in Nablus

The soldier was evacuated to the hospital for treatment and his family was notified.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 2:00 PM

(March 21, 2025 / JNS) A Palestinian terrorist shot and seriously wounded an Israel Defense Forces soldier who was operating in Nablus (Schehem) in Samaria overnight Thursday, according to the military.

The soldier was evacuated to the hospital for treatment and his family was notified.

Last week, Israeli security forces arrested two Palestinians from Nablus on suspicion of receiving funds from the Hamas terrorist organization to finance attacks in Judea and Samaria.

The same day, a Jewish baby sustained light wounds in a Palestinian rock-throwing attack on the road that bypasses the village of Huwara, located just south of Nablus.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Thursday that Israel is committed to defeating the Hamas terror group everywhere, including in Judea and Samaria.

“When we talk about defeating Hamas, it means defeating Hamas everywhere, including here in Judea and Samaria. Continue the ongoing counterterrorism operations alongside robust defense,” he said.

 

Comments
Mike Galarneau an hour ago
God bless Israel and the IDF 🙏🇮🇱🙏
Heather Redden 2 hours ago
Sadly, enough…”The Son of Hamas”…Yousef always says the most dangerous. Muslim is the moderate because they only one run away from becoming radical.😞
