Israel has new plan for energy storage facility

This was described as a program of “great importance” to the electricity sector, which is the first step in the planning of large and systemic storage facilities connected to the national electricity transmission network. Storage facilities enable the optimization of the use of the electricity network mainly in combination with the production of electricity from renewable energies.

This program, the ministry said, will enable the absorption and storage of electricity produced by renewable energies in the Jezreel Valley, the Ma’ain Valley and in the north of the country in general, and the transmission of electricity to the demand centers during peak hours.

The program is located close to a national power line, in an area where there are many photovoltaic installations and adjacent to an existing and developing industrial area.

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, MK Israel Katz said, “Storing the energy in this way will allow us to increase the production of renewable energies, improve the reliability of the electricity supply and stabilize the functioning of the network – steps that will directly contribute to the growth of the economy.”