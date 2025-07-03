WATCH: White House Urges UN to Fire Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese

The White House is pressing the United Nations to remove Francesca Albanese, the special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, over what officials describe as a pattern of inflammatory, legally questionable and antisemitic conduct.

In a formal diplomatic communication to UN leadership, the US accused Albanese of crossing ethical and legal boundaries by promoting fringe legal theories and issuing sweeping threats to American and international companies.

Albanese, an Italian academic appointed by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in 2022 and recently reappointed for a second term, has come under increasing scrutiny for her outspoken criticism and targeting of Israel. Recently, she sent letters to major companies, some of them US government contractors, warning that doing business with Israel could constitute “complicity in genocide,” “apartheid,” and other grave human rights abuses. The letters alleged potential criminal liability under international law.

The Trump administration lambasted these moves as a campaign of “political and economic warfare.” In a sharply worded letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shea argued that Albanese’s claims were built on “false legal premises” and “inflammatory rhetoric,” warning that such conduct poses risks not just to Israel but to global business and diplomatic norms.

The controversy highlights longstanding US concerns about perceived anti-Israel bias at the UN, particularly within the Human Rights Council, where Israel has frequently been the target of critical resolutions.

US officials have also cast doubt on Albanese’s legal credentials, alleging that the special rapporteur is not an actual lawyer. The state department contends she routinely presents herself as an “international lawyer” despite reportedly never having passed a bar exam or been licensed to practice law. That detail, the US argues, should disqualify her from the diplomatic immunities typically granted to UN officials.

The letters sent to companies are part of a forthcoming UN report, spearheaded by Albanese, that accuses Israel of operating an “economy of genocide” with the support of global corporations. US diplomats dismissed the draft as “legally baseless,” saying it misrepresents both facts on the ground and international law. “Private companies are not legally bound by human rights law,” Shea wrote in her communication.

A spokesman for the UN secretary-general’s office told the Washington Free Beacon it has “no authority over the human rights rapporteurs,” who report directly to the Human Rights Council, according to the outlet. “It is up to the Human Rights Council to handle appointments and to oversee their work,” said the spokesman.



Press representatives for the UNHRC did not immediately respond to a Free Beacon request for comment.