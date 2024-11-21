NOV 22, 2024 JLM 65°F 06:28 PM 11:28 AM EST
Jerusalem sign celebrates Trump victory: ‘Welcome back dear friend!’

A large billboard along a major road in Jerusalem, which once praised President Joe Biden, now celebrates the victory of President-elect Donald Trump: “Welcome back Dear friend!” it reads, above a smiling photograph of Trump.

Newsrael News Desk 12:00 AM

BREITBART -- In October 2023, the same billboard featured Biden with an American flag and an Israeli flag, with the simple word “Thanks!” Israelis were grateful for Biden’s visit and weapons supplies in the aftermath of the October 7 terror attack.

But as Biden began more critical of Israel, and tried to restrain its war effort, the image was taken down from the billboard, which is along Emek Refaim Street, a heavily American area of Jerusalem known as the German Colony.

As Breitbart News noted in October, polls of Israelis showed overwhelming support for Trump in the U.S. presidential election, and very little support for Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee. One poll had Trump at 66% among Israelis, and Harris at only 17%.

Israelis hope Trump will let them defeat their enemies, and reach peace deals with Arab states that want to move on beyond the conflicts of the past century.

Comments
Francis Lammawin 3 hours ago
Hurray 🙏🎈🎊
Cindy 4 hours ago
Trump will help Israel but he won’t tell you waist to do. That’s Israel’s decision. Though he may tell you to take back the land God gave you.
Soniya Christova 16 hours ago
Glory to God proIsraeli Christian won not ungodly proterorists antisemite Camala united with Obama&Biden enemies of Israel May Trump doesn't betray Israel!
Aliza Circle 18 hours ago
President Trump should serve the second term in 2020, but Joe stole it from him. Thank God that he's once again the president.
Heather Redden 18 hours ago
Many many of us here in America feel the exact same way we can breathe a little bit easier because the Nazi 👺globalists will not have the power
James McLaurin 18 hours ago
HALLELUJAH! HALLELUJAH! HALLELUJAH! HAL-LE-LU-JAH!!!!
Marc Margolis 18 hours ago
Thank God Trump won!
