WATCH: California Imam extols martyrdom at UC Berkley

California Imam Amir Abdel Malik Ali delivered a lecture at the university of California Berkeley Muslim Students Association (MSA) titled “Martyrs Illuminating the Path,” in which he extolled martyrdom, saying that in an effort to divert Muslims from Jihad, “our martyrs were marginalized,” instead of being honored and celebrated. 

MEMRI - Middle East Research Institute 8:00 AM

He praised the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah who was assassinated in Tehran and said: “We have to honor our martyrs, and Allah willing, one day we will become martyrs.”

In the lecture, which was posted on Berkeley MSA’s YouTube channel on September 12, 2024, Ali expressed his desire for a new caliphate and said that he hoped that it would be based in Gaza. “We are coming back to power,” he promised his viewers.

Imam Ali leads the Oakland branch of As-Sabiqun, a group founded by DC Imam Abdul Alim Musa. As-Sabiqun has been labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League.

Comments
Pete Pala 6 hours ago
DEPORT. I mean WTF? DEPORT.
steven l 7 hours ago
Most likely condoned by the left.
Troy Allison 9 hours ago
Somebody just shoot these nutjobs and give them their wish... ☠️
G Green 15 hours ago
Arrest, fine, seize all assets, after he rots in jail drop him in the ocean with sharks....oops I meant to say he needs Jesus. Typo.🫤
Alfred Wolpe 12:07 07.04.2025 a day ago
WTF doesnt he get his big fat @rse all the way back to gaza & walk the walk instead of sitting in luxury and telling everyone else to get their heads blown off - Frikken hypocrisy
Gisella Beauty 11:34 07.04.2025 a day ago
Deport
