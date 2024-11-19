WATCH: ‘Most Beautiful Seal Ever Discovered’ in Temple-Era Jerusalem
Navot Ram, excavation director at the Israel Antiquity Authority, said his team had discovered the “most beautiful seal from the First Temple period that has ever been discovered in ancient Jerusalem.”
UNITED WITH ISRAEL 19.11.2024
According to City of David, a winged figure and a Hebrew name inscribed in paleo-Hebrew script appear on the seal.
City of David added that the seal was used to sign documents by a senior official in the Kingdom of Judah’s administration.
Did you find this article interesting?