WATCH: ‘Most Beautiful Seal Ever Discovered’ in Temple-Era Jerusalem

Navot Ram, excavation director at the Israel Antiquity Authority, said his team had discovered the “most beautiful seal from the First Temple period that has ever been discovered in ancient Jerusalem.”

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 19.11.2024

According to City of David, a winged figure and a Hebrew name inscribed in paleo-Hebrew script appear on the seal.

City of David added that the seal was used to sign documents by a senior official in the Kingdom of Judah’s administration.

Comments
[Anonymous] 03:15 20.11.2024 a day ago
Amen Paul
Mike Galarneau 02:21 20.11.2024 a day ago
That's pretty cool.
Gisella Beauty 22:34 19.11.2024 a day ago
Now the Palestinians will say it’s fake or it’s theirs!
Selina 20:40 19.11.2024 a day ago
Jewelry, please!! Make Jewelry out of molds of it, I will buy a set if it's affordable!!
Kathleen Perry 19:03 19.11.2024 a day ago
Absolutely beautiful!
Iris Longtime 18:10 19.11.2024 a day ago
🙏👑🌎🇮🇱🥰✅️📜✡️❤️
Paul Fice, 17:04 19.11.2024 a day ago
Someday, Israel will not only worship Almighty God, but they will recognize Jesus Christ as the Savior of the world because of His Atonement.
