BREAKING: HAMAS STATEMENT: WE ARE SUSPENDING THE HOSTAGE RELEASES

"From the delay in the return of the displaced to the northern Gaza Strip, their shelling and shooting attacks in various areas of the Strip, and the failure to allow aid supplies of all kinds to enter in accordance with the agreement.

Therefore, the release of the hostages who were supposed to be released on Saturday will be postponed until further notice."

ERAN MALKA ADDS:

A predictable move by Hamas, it was only a matter of time before it happened.

The words are aimed at Israel but in reality the US is being targeted to show Trump who is the sovereign in Gaza.