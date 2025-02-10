FEB 11, 2025 JLM 46°F 07:40 AM 12:40 AM EST
BREAKING: HAMAS STATEMENT: WE ARE SUSPENDING THE HOSTAGE RELEASES

Hamas spokesman in a dramatic statement: The resistance leadership has been monitoring the enemy's violations and failure to comply with the terms of the agreement over the past three weeks. 

"From the delay in the return of the displaced to the northern Gaza Strip, their shelling and shooting attacks in various areas of the Strip, and the failure to allow aid supplies of all kinds to enter in accordance with the agreement.

Therefore, the release of the hostages who were supposed to be released on Saturday will be postponed until further notice."

ERAN MALKA ADDS:

A predictable move by Hamas, it was only a matter of time before it happened.

The words are aimed at Israel but in reality the US is being targeted to show Trump who is the sovereign in Gaza.

 

[Anonymous] 3 hours ago
Israel must stop feeding the terrorist prisoners - take their shoes and warm clothes off - tie their feet so they cannot move and feed them 1 pita and 1 glass of water per day and no shower, tv, or ph
Pete Pala 6 hours ago
Hamas misjudged Israel, now they think Biden is still in the WH.
Alfred Wolpe 7 hours ago
What made anyone ever think this terrible ceasefire deal would last longer than a few weeks before those hammas pigs had gathered enough new members and rearmed
ronald singer 9 hours ago
Our hostages or all arabs will be sprayed with pig blood and cut in pieces. No hamas will live!
Iris Longtime 9 hours ago
💔🙏👑🌎👪✅️😍🇮🇱✡️💐🥰
Michael Alex 9 hours ago
I think they are stalling because the world saw the last 3 hostages and their state and the rest of the hostages are no more or in such bad condition that they will not release them
Philip K. 9 hours ago
Why do they want 'all hell to break out'? Do they not remember the former ISIS/ISIL, etc?
[Anonymous] 9 hours ago
Start the bombing again!!!
a dr 10 hours ago
The Ayatollahs in Iran are the source of the evil groups that were sent into Israel. They will be judged by the God of Israel and be put in perdition.
Raki Rene 10 hours ago
Why should Hamas have any voice at all?
[Anonymous] 11 hours ago
Time to cut off all Humanitarian supplies entering Gaza. Treat them like they treated the Hostages.
Rey Rivero 11 hours ago
Well that’s a wrong move by those terrorists they will see pretty soon if they don’t change their minds who is the boss.president Donald j trump ain’t playing shit
[Anonymous] 11 hours ago
From the looks of the last three hostages makes you wonder if they have anymore left.
Murray Levine 11 hours ago
President Trump said that there would be hell to pay. I look forward to seeing Trump show that his bite is worse than bark
Charles Yearwood 11 hours ago
IDF, just go back in and finish the job. Exterminate the remaining savages there.
John R 12 hours ago
It’s a game for Hamas. It is time to level Iran and get serious about this. If not, this will continue to be held over Israel’s head. I’m sorry about the hostages but time to eliminate the problem.
[Anonymous] 12 hours ago
I personally don’t believe the leaders of Hamas really know where the remaining hostages are. People have kidnapped and the individuals holding them don’t want to give them up.
Miriam Bassiouni 12 hours ago
Hostages are all dead. Nuke gaza ready for trump's riviera project
[Anonymous] 12 hours ago
The ultimatum should be “Releade All the hostages both dead and alive within 48 hours or every living thing in Gaza will be eliminated “.
[Anonymous] 13 hours ago
Sovereign Lord, in the Holy and Mighty Name of Yeshua we decree that it is Your Will that will be done and Your people will be released. For You are Almighty God, and You have the final say!!
[Anonymous] 13 hours ago
Crazy criminal minded idiots.
Mireille Danziger 13 hours ago
Now they will be forced to release the hostages…hopefully by Président Trump.. He is not playing games
David Lasoff 13 hours ago
Time for the goatfuckers to get fucked again.
Joe Cross 13 hours ago
They are wanting time to give the remaining hostages more and better food so they won’t look so bad when released. They were surprised by the outrage of what the world saw on the last release🇺🇸🇮🇱
