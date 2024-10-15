OCT 16, 2024 JLM 63°F 06:31 AM 11:31 PM EST
BATTLE VIDEO: IAF directs airstrikes on Hezbollah targets

IDF forces continue to operate in a targeted manner against terrorist infrastructures and Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon.

IDF Spokesperson 10:40 AM

Israeli forces eliminated dozens of terrorists in face-to-face encounters and directed strikes by the Air Force, destroyed terrorist infrastructures of Hezbollah, and located many weapons.

The IAF, in coordination with ground forces, struck over 200 Hezbollah targets in southern and deep Lebanon, including terrorist cells, anti-tank missile posts, and surface-to-surface missile launchers. In Gaza, IDF troops continue operational activity in Jabaliya, eliminating dozens of terrorists over the past day.

They neutralized a cell firing anti-tank missiles and, with the help of the IAF, took out multiple armed terrorists posing a threat.

Operations continue in central and southern Gaza, where IDF forces eliminated more terrorists, dismantled infrastructure, and destroyed a Hamas launcher.

Comments
