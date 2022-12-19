Israeli consulate officials at World Cup dealt with 1 arrest, 9 minor incidents

i24 reports that Israel’s diplomatic staff in Doha said it handled only 10 incidents, including one medical emergency in which an Israeli was hospitalized before being flown back to the Jewish state. Most of the other cases involved lost or stolen passports.



Thousands of Israelis flew directly to the Gulf Arab state for the World Cup, despite Israel and Qatar not having official diplomatic relations, and special arrangements were made to place there a team of diplomats from Israel to deal with any problems.



Source - i24/Twitter - Image - Reuters