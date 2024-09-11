ICYMI: Hezbollah sends ‘drone swarm’ into Israel after IDF kills terrorist in Sidon

An unspecified number of drones entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Israel launched several interceptors at the unmanned aerial vehicles. One UAV was intercepted.

Hezbollah took credit for the attack, which caused no injuries but started several fires in open areas. One of Israel’s interceptors hit the Hydro Therapy Centre located in the Mount Hermon region, damaging a building.

“I started crying when I saw the damage there. I immediately saw all the children, disabled, the IDF [soldiers] and the amputees who receive treatment here,” Mount Hermon Regional Council head Beni Ben Muvhar told Channel 12.

Hezbollah said it launched the “swarm of drones” in response to Israel’s targeted killing of Samer Mahmoud al-Haj, a senior commander in the terrorist organization, in Lebanon on Friday.

Samer was responsible for advancing terrorist attacks and projectile launches from Lebanon towards Israeli territory. He was also “responsible for the recruitment and training of terrorists to attack the State of Israel,” the IDF said in a statement.

Israel also identified a Hezbollah terrorist entering a “military” structure in the area of Tayr Harfa, a village in Southern Lebanon near Tyre. Shortly thereafter, the Israeli Air Force struck the structure, the IDF reported.

Also on Saturday, IDF soldiers identified and attacked rocket launchers in the areas of Houla and Khilat al-Daba in Southern Lebanon. And the IAF struck a ready-to-fire Hezbollah UAV and a terrorist attached to Hezbollah’s aerial unit, who operated in the area.

In addition, the IAF hit Hezbollah military structures and a weapons storage facility in the areas of Hanine, Ayta ash Shab, Khiam and Blida in Southern Lebanon.

On Friday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment at Northern Command headquarters in Safed together with OC Northern Command Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin.

Halevi received an overview of the intelligence assessment in the northern arena, toured the headquarters with Gordin, and discussed the IDF’s preparedness and readiness in the area.