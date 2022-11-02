Israel-Europe Arrow Missile Shield Deal to Hit Record 3 Billion Euros

CTech reports that the United States Department of Defense is currently discussing requests from both the Israeli and German defense ministries to approve the sale of Arrow-3 ballistic missile interceptors.

The deal, which was originally done with Germany and was estimated at around 2 billion euros, is expected to grow to a record 3 billion euros after 14 NATO member countries, plus Finland, signed a Letter of Intent earlier this month initiating the development of a joint defense system named the European Sky Shield Initiative.



Image - Screenshot