Israel-Europe Arrow Missile Shield Deal to Hit Record 3 Billion Euros

Pending U.S. approval, air defense deal with 15 European countries would become Israel’s largest-ever arms export deal ever.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 04:30 02.11.2022 a day ago

CTech reports that the United States Department of Defense is currently discussing requests from both the Israeli and German defense ministries to approve the sale of Arrow-3 ballistic missile interceptors.

The deal, which was originally done with Germany and was estimated at around 2 billion euros, is expected to grow to a record 3 billion euros after 14 NATO member countries, plus Finland, signed a Letter of Intent earlier this month initiating the development of a joint defense system named the European Sky Shield Initiative.

Comments
Rhoda Wright 05:54 a day ago
Dumbo Biden
02:52 02.11.2022 a day ago
Biden will screw it up
