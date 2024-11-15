NOV 15, 2024 JLM 62°F 05:48 PM 10:48 AM EST
ICYMI: IDF BATTLE VIDEO: 60 terrorists killed in Lebanon in the last day

IDF spokesman: IDF forces continue ground operations in southern Lebanon, the Bint Jabal municipality building that served as a shelter for Hezbollah terrorists and a means of warfare was attacked, in the last day about 60 terrorists were eliminated and about 200 terrorist targets were attacked from the air

IDF Spokesperson 6:20 AM

During the night, fighter jets of the Air Force, in a targeted manner and in cooperation with the 36th Division, attacked the Bint Jabal municipality building where several terrorists of the terrorist organization Hezbollah were operating. 

Many weapons used by the organization were stored in the building. As part of the attack, about 15 terrorists who were in the building were killed.

The terrorist organization Hezbollah systematically violates international law, exploiting government institutions and civilian structures and using the population as a human shield for terrorist operations in order to harm IDF soldiers and citizens of the State of Israel.

Fighter jets of the Air Force, under the direction of the Northern Command, attacked about 200 terrorist targets of Hezbollah in the territory of Lebanon. Among the targets that were attacked, military buildings, terrorists, weapons warehouses, observation posts and military infrastructures in several areas.

Also, fighter jets of the Air Force in cooperation with the 98th Division, eliminated terrorists who fired missiles at the Ramim Ridge area yesterday.

Comments
Lamko Cecile 10 hours ago
💙💙💙🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱
[email protected] 11 hours ago
The Arab terrorists are being methodically, wiped out as they should be.
