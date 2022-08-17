17 Aug, 2022 07:08
WAR IN UKRAINE
Russia signs contract to purchase 1,000 drones from Iran
The Nziv Report 06:00 16.08.2022 a day ago

Russia has signed a contract with Iran to purchase 1,000 drones. This is after they successfully used the first drones in Ukraine. The move is considered unprecedented for a superpower to be purchasing drones from Iran.

In the past decade, Russia has not paid much attention to the unmanned aerial vehicle industry and has not invested enough. Instead, Moscow focused on the development of hypersonic missiles, which managed to reach operational levels of this technology before the United States.

Russia's interest was focused on strategic missiles with nuclear warheads, while in fact UAVs have become a necessity for any military.

# The Iranian Threat # Russian Army # WAR IN UKRAINE
Patsy Webb 13:45 17 hours ago
Are they trying to compare to the eye of the Lord that is on Israel 24 seven God does not need man but man needs God and Israel is gods chosen people Iran Russia please do not try to compete with God
Jean Laurent 06:07 16.08.2022 a day ago
