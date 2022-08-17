Russia signs contract to purchase 1,000 drones from Iran

Russia has signed a contract with Iran to purchase 1,000 drones. This is after they successfully used the first drones in Ukraine. The move is considered unprecedented for a superpower to be purchasing drones from Iran.

In the past decade, Russia has not paid much attention to the unmanned aerial vehicle industry and has not invested enough. Instead, Moscow focused on the development of hypersonic missiles, which managed to reach operational levels of this technology before the United States.

Russia's interest was focused on strategic missiles with nuclear warheads, while in fact UAVs have become a necessity for any military.